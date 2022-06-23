JAMES RONALD JENKINS, age 87 of Bolivia, N.C., passed away on June 16, 2022. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Ron was an active member of the Jaycees in West Virginia. He enjoyed playing golf and fishing. Ron helped with the start of the Got-Em-On-Live Bait Club in Carolina Beach. Preceded in death by his parents, James Roscoe and Patricia Jenkins. Survivors include his loving wife, Deborah Jenkins; son John Scott Jenkins; daughters Sherry Lee Sunderland, Lisa Carol Robertson and Ronda Jean Meehling; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be schedule at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com for the Jenkins family. White Funeral and Cremation Service Supply/Bolivia Chapel, North Carolina, is directing arrangements.
