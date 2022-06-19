JAMES ROY McVEY of Huntington, West Virginia, went to be with the Lord on April 23, 2022.
James McVey was born February 4, 1930, in Wickham, W.Va. The youngest of two, Noka Jane and James, born to Roy and Amie Iona.
Jim served in the Army Air Corps during the Korean Conflict as a radio operator and instructor. Upon completion of his service, Jim and Myra moved to Huntington and joined the First United Methodist church where they served together for the rest of their lives. Jim earned a BA in Business at Marshall University. These alma mater roots run deep as he donated his body to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine for the advancement of science and education.
Jim was predeceased by his parents Roy and Aime, his sister Noka Jane and his wife of over 60 years, Myra Sue. He is survived by his loving children and their spouses, Beth of Huntington, W.Va., Mark (Christy) of Bonita Springs, Fla., Philip (Kim) of Rockville, Md., Scott (Susan) of Evansville, Ind. He is also survived by his grandchildren Eugene, Andrew, Grace, Kylie and Alisa.
Please join us as we celebrate the life of James Roy McVey on Saturday, June 25, at the First United Methodist Church. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. with a noon memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First United Methodist Church of Huntington or a charity of your choice.
