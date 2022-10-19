JAMES RUSSELL BLAKE, 84, of Ona, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord at his home on October 17, 2022. He was born on September 3, 1938, to Hayes and Gracie Blake. Russell was a well-known local mechanic and avid rabbit hunter who enjoyed being with his many pet beagles. He is preceded in death by his sister Elmalee Spence, brother John Blake, and loving daughter Lori Turner. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Barbara Blake and his loving daughter Tina Carter. He is also survived by his grandchildren, grandson Rusty Dingess and his wife Kristin and their daughter Lo, grandson Dustin Dingess and his wife Channing and their children Walker, Ruby, and Bristol, granddaughter Grace Carter, grandson Blake Carter, and a sister Beatrice Cooper. A special thanks from the family to our friends Mary and Kermit Reynolds. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Simon Morrison, with visitation from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

