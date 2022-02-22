JAMES RUSSELL ELKINS, 92, of Hamlin, W.Va., passed away Saturday February 19, 2022. He was born August 20, 1929, in Myra, WV, son of the late Mabel Lee and Ray Elkins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Marie Elkins; his sister, Dorothy Jean Johnson; and a great-granddaughter, Evangaline Wilcox. He is survived by his children, James Randolph (Vickie) Elkins, Lisa Ann (Jim) Wilcox and Leslie Ray (Meghan) Elkins. He enjoyed his grandchildren, Jamie Elkins, Joshua Wilcox, Alyssa Crane, Brianna Campbell, Amanda Patterson, Micah Wilcox, Nicole Marshall, and Casey Gates; and 14 great-grandchildren. Russell was a member of Hamlin United Methodist Church (formerly Trinity United Methodist Church). He was an employee of Union Carbide and later Rhone-Poulenc where he also acted as director of the emergency squad. He also served in the U.S. Navy Reserve. Family will receive friends at Handley Funeral Home at 7350 Lynn Avenue, Hamlin, WV, at noon Wednesday, February 23, where a service will follow at 2 p.m., prior to burial in Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his memory to Hamlin United Methodist Church, 18 Second St., Hamlin, WV 25523. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.
