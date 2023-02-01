JAMES RYDER, eldest son of the late Lyle Napoleon and Opal Lunsford Ryder, death arrived on January 4, 2023. Known by most as Jae, he was born 02 April 1940 in Huntington, West Virginia.
He retired from medical and legal employment in September 2002 and relocated to Truth of Consequences, N.M.
He was preceded in death by a son. He was also preceded in death by half-brother Cecil C. Lunsford of Albuquerque, New Mexico. He is survived by brothers Stephen P. Ryder Sr. of Ocala, Florida, Lyle E. Ryder of Clemmons, North Carolina, multiple nephews and one niece.
Jae lived several years in Europe during which time he held the position of Director of North America Sales for Spanish wholesale travel organization headquartered in Barcelona. Upon his return to the United States, he was employed by the office of the Los Angeles County Counsel. His later years of employment were comprised of contracted consulting positions in California, Arizona, and New Mexico. He continued extensive visits to Europe on annual basis.
No funeral services will be conducted. Burial will be at Fort Bayard National Cemetery.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. Exclusive provider for "Veterans & Family Memorial Care." To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com. Hwy 180 East on Delk Dr., Silver City, NM 88062; 575-388-2334.
