James Ryder
SYSTEM

JAMES RYDER, eldest son of the late Lyle Napoleon and Opal Lunsford Ryder, death arrived on January 4, 2023. Known by most as Jae, he was born 02 April 1940 in Huntington, West Virginia.

He retired from medical and legal employment in September 2002 and relocated to Truth of Consequences, N.M.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you