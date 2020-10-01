Essential reporting in volatile times.

JAMES S. “STEVE” FERGUSON, age 81, of Westerville, Ohio, formerly of Ceredo, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Sept. 25, 2020. Born Feb. 4, 1939, in Huntington, W.Va., he is survived by his wife of 30 years, Linda (nee Knichel/Friese), children, Sharon K. and Michael H. (Rebecca) Ferguson, stepson, Ronald (Jennifer) Friese, brother, Robert (Catherine) Ferguson, sister-in-law, Mary (nee Knichel) Amberger, and seven grandchildren, Zachary (Jane), Hannah and Luke Ferguson, Jordan and Joei Friese, Blair and Brodi Knodell. He was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Ermile (nee Tucker) Ferguson, and former wife, Susan (nee Burdick) Ferguson. Steve was retired from the U.S. Department of Defense of Columbus, Ohio, and was a longtime member of the Wayne County Genealogical and Historical Society. A private memorial service will be held at Moreland Funeral Home, Westerville, Ohio.

