JAMES STERLING MULLEN, better known as "Jim Bob," 71 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away at his residence on Sunday, November 27, 2022. James was preceded in death by his parents, Willard Mullen Jr., and Ann Gail Mullen; two sisters, Virginia Ann Mullen, and Martha Ellen Mullen; maternal and paternal grandparents; and a son, Michael Ray Rogers. Survivors include daughter, Shelley Mitchell; son Patrick Mullen; stepsons Marshall Young and Jason Reed; sister Carol Ann Mullen; brother Bill Mullen and three close friends, Roger Hamlin, Bobby Mullins, and Randy Yoho. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. James was a member of the Masonic Lodge 497 F&AM of South Point, Ohio, and a 32-degree Scottish Rite. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio, with a Masonic Rite Service at 6:30 p.m. Funeral service is at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Schneider Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
