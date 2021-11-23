JAMES T. BILLUPS, 90, of Ceredo, passed peacefully to eternal life on Saturday, November 20, 2021. A lifelong resident of Ceredo, he was born September 25, 1931, the eldest son of the late Paul T. and Marie Workman Billups. In addition to his parents, Mr. Billups was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Patricia S. Billups; and siblings, Helen Webb, Clyde Billups, and Bob Billups. He is survived by his sister, Judy Akers (Gary); and his children, Paul A. Billups (Kathy), Leigh Johnson (Richard), J. Andrew Billups, and daughter-in-law Lora Billups; along with his grandchildren that he dearly adored, Morgan Billups, Dr. Sarah Johnson, Matthew Johnson, Emily Billups, and Jenna Billups. Jim was passionate about his God, his family, and the town of Ceredo. A member of the First Baptist Church of Ceredo, he retired from Oglebay-Norton Coal Company and served 42 years as a member of the Ceredo Town Council where he became a mentor to many town employees and was known as the unofficial historian of all things Ceredo. A strong believer in volunteering for the good of the community, Mr. Billups assisted in the construction of every major community project in Ceredo and Kenova over the last 70 years, including the original construction of the C-K Athletic Field, Mitch Stadium, the C-K Babe Ruth Field, and the Ceredo town park. In short, he was a good, honest, ordinary man that provided well for his family and dedicated a substantial portion of his life to the betterment of others. Mr. Billups will be laid to rest with a graveside service at Ceredo Crescent Hill Cemetery on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at noon, with the Rev. Scott Byard officiating. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
