JAMES T. MORELAND passed from this Earth October 11, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born November 19, 1935, in Huntington, W.Va. He was an insurance agent for State Farm. He was preceded in death by his father, James B. Moreland, his mother, Gerthel Robson Moreland, Shirley Ann Mitchell Moreland, Kelly Dawn Moreland and Sharon Kay Moreland. He has left behind a son, Mitch Moreland; daughter, Amy Moreland Noel and grandson Damon Noel, and Melissa (Brent) Neace and grandchildren Cameron, Collin and Kirstyn Neace; brother, Joe (Homeretta) Moreland; niece, Teresa (Carl) Hale, nephews, Chuck Sowder and Dan Sowder; sister-in-law, Nancy (Bob) Force; and niece, Mindy (Jim) Backus, and nephew, Doug Force; and a dear friend, Brenda Curry. He also left behind many other family and friends who will miss his greatly. Dad, you were the best of us, and words will never begin to describe our sadness or love for you. A memorial service will be conducted via livestreaming at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, by Pastor Tim Stephens. Services can be livestreamed from the link on the obituary page for James Moreland on the funeral home website at www.regerfh.com. Condolences may also be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements.

