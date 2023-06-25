JAMES THOMAS "J.T" SPAULDING, 58, of Dunlow, W.Va., went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at his place of employment. "JT" always had a smile and was beloved by all who knew him. He was a born-again Christian and had a heart of gold. He was a friend to all and never passed on an opportunity to help someone in need. "JT" was a dedicated employee for SWVA and had many friends there. His work ethic was unmatched and to his family, he truly was Superman. Survivors include his loving wife of 39 years, Robin; four children that he was very proud of, daughter Jamie (Danny) Tomblin of Dunlow, W.Va., three sons, Joshua Hardin (Nicole) of Warfield, Ky., Dewey Wallace of Dunlow, W.Va., and Tracy Lee (fiancée, Kelsea) of Dunlow, W.Va.; five grandchildren he loved very dearly, Jase Thomas and Ella Mae Tomblin and Natalie Marie and Gwendolyn Preslea Spaulding, all of Dunlow, W.Va., and Madelyn Reese Davis of Warfield, Ky.; his loving parents, James Wallace and Evelyn Sue Spaulding of Crum, W.Va.; a sister, April Spaulding (Owen J. Haney) of Crum, W.Va.; a brother, Lonnie (Dawn) Spaulding of Louisa, Ky.; a brother- in-law, Dewey (Sueann) Maynard of Dunlow, W.Va.; a special mother-in-law, Icle Maynard of Dunlow, W.Va.; an ex-daughter-in-law, Nancy Marcum of Dunlow, W.Va. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins whom he loved, as well as friends too numerous to mention. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lonnie and Mae Spaulding; maternal grandparents Bill and Ila Sartin; and father-in-law Dewey Lee (Duke) Maynard; and two unborn grandchildren he is now holding in his arms. Services at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Morris Funeral Home, with Brother Paul Michael Booth and Brother Jack Nelson officiating. Visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. Burial in the Gib Maynard Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va.
