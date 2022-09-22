James Thomas Moreland
JAMES THOMAS MORELAND, 84 of Huntington, W.Va., died October 11, 2020, in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his wife Sharon Voit Moreland. He was an Insurance Agent. Graveside services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022, by Pastor Tim Stephens at Woodmere Memorial Park mausoleum, Huntington, W.Va. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

