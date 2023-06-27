The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

James Thomas Napier
JAMES THOMAS NAPIER, 78, of Wayne, died Sunday, June 25, 2023, at his home. He was born Sept. 25, 1944, a son of the late Tom Napier and Polly Tomblin Napier. He and his beloved wife, Sue Robinson Napier, ran Napier's Upholstery for many years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Golden Napier and Andrew Napier, and a sister, Verna Napier Lambert. James is survived by one sister, Bernice Finley (Lindsey); his wife of 59 years, Sue; two daughters, Jami Key (Andy) of Bedford, Virginia, Jill Adkins (Burton) of Lavalette; three grandchildren, Thomas Key of Lynchburg, Va., Mackenzie Wolfe of Shelby, Ohio, and Sidney Wolfe of Huntington; a sister-in-law who is like a daughter, Joy Ferguson (Alvis); Corey Ferguson (Latanya) and Riley Robertson (Tyler), who are like grandchildren; Adalyn Ferguson and Olivia Robertson, who are like great-grandchildren; nephews Gary Finley (Linda), and Jimmy Napier; nieces Ava Adams and Jennifer Frye, all local; and numerous cousins and wonderful neighbors. A celebration of James' life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Morris Funeral Home with Tony Clay officiating. Burial will follow in the James Napier Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

