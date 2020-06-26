Essential reporting in volatile times.

JAMES VESTAL LOONEY JR., 85, of Huntington, gained his wings Friday, June 19, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born September 24, 1934, in Grundy, Virginia, son of the late James Looney and Rathmer Cooper Rife. A local community business man, he owned the J&J Cigarette Store in Catlettsburg, Ky., for close to 40 years, as well as several other successful small businesses in West Virginia and Tennessee. In his youth he proudly served in the US Army before marrying the mother of his children, Loraine Scott, later divorced. His greatest pride came from being a Father and Pappaw to his adoring children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and fur babies. In addition to his parents, Mr. Looney was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Looney McCoy, and sisters, Beatrice Simpkins and Fay Rife. He will be dearly missed by his surviving children and their families: daughter, Pamela Looney; son, Gregory Looney; grandchildren, Amy Bollman and Bret Looney; great-grandsons, Easton, Grayson and Colton; daughter, Jamie Pennington; grandchildren, Stacy Saunders, Kelly Horn and Christy Morgan; great-grandchildren, Luke, Jaycee, Marley and Aspen; and granddaughter, Jill Strasser, mother of great-grandchildren Carter and Ava. Additionally, he was treasured by his niece, Lynn Baise. He is also survived by loved siblings: Elsie Stevenson, Doris Blankenship, Sue Looney, Myrtle Daniels and Tom Rife Jr. In accordance with his wishes, arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or your local animal shelter.

