JAMES W. CAZAD, age 43, of Huntington, W.Va., formerly of Wayne, W.Va., was born November 2, 1977. On February 2, 2021, James’s unbroken spirit entered into eternal rest at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. James is the son of Ivan Cazad and the late Linda Simpson. He is preceded in death by a very special niece, Kayla Forth, whom he loved very much.
Beloved survivors left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Courtney Burton of Huntington, W.Va.; his father, Ivan Cazad of Huntington, W.Va.; sisters, Gena Chapman and Lashawntay (Harold) Forth of North Carolina; two nieces, Harley and Heather Forth; and one nephew, Joseph Forth. James leaves behind a host of family and friends, as well as his band members and fans to mourn his loss.
He graduated from Wayne High School in Wayne, W.Va. After high school, at the age of 18, James left it all behind and decided to join the Army, where he spent 4 years on tour in Afghanistan. He then served again in the Army for 6 months before he was honorably discharged from his military services.
One of the several passions James had in life after the military was to serve the local veterans in the Tri-State area. He spoke to veterans, played music and did benefit shows for them. He also assisted in collecting donations for the veterans. On August 22, 2020, James was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation by the Marine Corps League for his support of the Huntington Detachment 340 and the Veterans Outreach Program for veterans and their families. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Army never left him, as family and friends will attest.
James was an avid country music singer, songwriter and musician. He formed the James Cazad Band in 2020, and had recorded several singles with his band in Nashville, Tenn. The songs recorded include “Day In The Life Of a Soldier,” “Life Of A Music Man,” and “Hillbilly Highway” is set to be released on February 16, 2021, on WSAZ NewsChannel 3 at 4 p.m. with Tim Irr. James Cazad Band’s single “Day In The Life Of A Soldier” was Number 1 on WXCC 96.5 for 9 weeks straight. He thoroughly enjoyed music and would strike up tunes with anyone who wanted to learn and play music. James was nominated for Vocalist of the Year in the multi-genre category in 2020 at the Josie Music Awards in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., at the Country Tonite Theatre.
James worked for Saunders’ Landscaping in Huntington, W.Va.; he enjoyed his job and took great pride in the work he did. His favorite quote from the Bible was, “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends,” John 15:13 KJV.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 12, 2021, at 1 p.m., with services starting at 2 p.m. at the Chapman’s Mortuary, 2851 3rd Ave., Huntington, W.Va., with Pastor Todd Mills officiating. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va., with his cousins Terry Burton and Chris Burton and James Cazad Band members serving as pallbearers. The Veterans’ Honor Guard, Post 16, will conclude the services for James W. Cazad with military honors.
The family requests memorial tributes to be directed to James Cazad Funeral Fund at Chapman’s Mortuary to assist with funeral and burial expenses. Online condolences may be made at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Everyone is asked to follow the CDC guidelines for face coverings and to practice social distancing during services.