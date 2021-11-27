JAMES W. DUNCAN, 79, of Apple Grove, W.Va., died Nov. 25 at Pleasant Valley Hospital. Funeral service will be noon Wednesday at the Wilcoxen Funeral Home; burial at Apple Grove Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service.

