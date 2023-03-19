JAMES W. MCTYRE JR., died March 17, 2023. He was born May 28, 1930 at Clifton Forge Hospital, Clifton Forge, Va., to James McTyre Sr. and Katherine Scruggs McTyre. James is survived by his wife of 67 years, Kitty McTyre; his son, the Rev. Dr. James McTyre III and his wife, Kristen; granddaughters, Emily and Anna. James served during the Korean War in the Virginia National Guard, aircraft maintenance. He attended John Marshall High School in Richmond, Va., Virginia Polytechnic Institute, and Marshall University, Huntington, W.Va. After 40 years of service, James retired from CSX, December 31, 1987. Jim was a steadfast, hard-working husband, father, and grandfather. He was ordained an Elder of Beverly Hills Presbyterian Church, Huntington, W.Va., where he led, served, taught, and worshiped for nearly 60 years. He loved boats and the water, home and car care, and computer maintenance. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary and Cremation Services, Huntington, W.Va., are caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
