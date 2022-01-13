JAMES WALTER MADDEN, 77, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born on August 26, 1944, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late James Willard and Lula Mae Young Madden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Rose Madden, Delores Brizendine, Lola Jones, Jean Zirkle, Ruth Rhoades and Pearl Morgan. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Eva Artrip Madden; sons, James Scott Madden (Marielle), Jeffrey Lee Madden (Toni), and daughter, Cynthia Lynn Canterberry (Brian); grandchildren, Megan, Amanda (Jamie), Hope, Evan (Cecelia), Kasey (Zach), Cory (Landon), Cody (Nikki), Jessica and Ray; and great-grandchildren, Khloe, Journey, Jane, McKinley, Lily, Josiah James, Mia, Kennedy, Addyson, Juliette and Ryan; one sister, Sarah Betts; and sisters-in-law, Jean Hawk (Jim) and Pam Artrip. He is survived by many nieces and nephews, friends and loved ones including special niece Bobbi Tomblin. James retired from West Virginia American Water. He was a past member of BPOE 313. He was an avid bowler in his early years and vice president of League One Little League when his sons played baseball. He loved fishing and had many trips to the beach and Las Vegas with family and friends. He also spent many days with family at Beech Fork Lake. He will be missed by all — the best husband, dad and Papaw ever. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. The family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in James’ memory.
