JAMES WILLIAM ATKINS II, was born February 23, 1941 in Huntington, W.Va., and passed away August 3, 2022. James was retired from IBM after 36 dedicated years. He was known as KB8BIP, an avid Hamm Radio Operator for 61 years. He was a member of Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church. James is survived by five children: Katrina Thompson of Barboursville, W.Va., James Atkins III (La Rae) of Glendale, Ariz., Carolyn Sue Budner of Hiram, Ohio, Timothy Atkins (Ombica) of Vero Beach, Fla. and Teddy Atkins of Rolla, Mo.; seven grandchildren: Christy Dunlap (Jason), Brianna and Bayleigh Atkins, Mathew and Bradley Budner and Alexis and Samantha Atkins. He is also survived by two great grandchildren, Adam and Tanner Dunlap. Thank you to HIMG Oncology group and a special thank you to Stacy Ross and Kathy Lobo at St. Mary's infusion center for always making him smile during such hard times. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Pastor Greg Lundsford. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Friends may call from noon until service time on Monday at the Reger Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
