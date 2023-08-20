The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

JAMES WILLIAM CRADDOCK, 88, of Big Creek, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, August 21, 2023, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel at Chapmanville, WV. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens at Godby, where Military Graveside Rites will be conducted. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services Monday at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you