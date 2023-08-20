JAMES WILLIAM CRADDOCK, 88, of Big Creek, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, August 21, 2023, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel at Chapmanville, WV. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens at Godby, where Military Graveside Rites will be conducted. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services Monday at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV.
MARY "GINGER" GIBSON, 53, of Huntington, W.Va., passed peacefully Saturday, August 12, 2023,…
