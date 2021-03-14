JAMES “JIM” WILLIAM MCCALLISTER, 83, of Kenova, went to be home with his Lord and Savior on Friday, March 12, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, with his son, Pastor John McCallister, officiating. Jim was born January 18, 1938, son of the late James Travis and Mabel McCallister. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Nelson; a brother, Donald McCallister; and daughter-in-law, Sheree McCallister (Jimmy). He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Katie McCallister; three sons and two daughters-in-law, James Edward McCallister of Gastonia, N.C., David Alan McCallister (Rose) of Kenova and John Drew McCallister (Sherrie) of Fort Wayne, Ind.; and one daughter, Jane Ann McCallister Kennedy of Charleston, W.Va. He is also survived by one sister and brother-in-law, Mickey McCallister Standring (David) of San Bernardino, Calif. Jim and Katie adored their family, which included ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, James Lewis McCallister (Laura) of Bozeman, Mont., Trent McCallister (Ashley), Colin, Wells and Lennon of Belmont, N.C., Amy McCallister Ethel (JR), Aiden, Nathen and Shelby of Ashland, Ky., David Cameron McCallister (Sarah) and son, Joey, of Knoxville, Tenn., Tara McCallister Campioni (Jon), and daughters Hannah and Emily of Ceredo, Brandon Irby of Louisville, Ky., Raleigh Morris of Kenova, and Victoria McCallister, Brianna McCallister, Silas McCallister, Beckett McCallister of Fort Wayne, Ind. A special note of thanks to grandson, Justin Kennedy of Charleston, W.Va., who was so dedicated in the care and love of his grandfather during his illness. Jim was also preceded in death by his close cousins, Bert and Ronnie Lloyd of Huntington. He is survived by cousin, Romona McCollister of Rock Hill, Ohio. These cousins were like brothers and sisters to Jim throughout their lives. Jim’s faith and leadership in the community was a reflection of his love of friends and community. Jim was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kenova. He was a former Lay Chaplain for the Huntington City Mission and also volunteered with the Good Samaritan Center of Kenova. Jim also was a member of the Masonic Lodge 110. Additionally, Jim was a servant leader in the community, serving as a Kenova City Councilman, and was a former Wayne County Board of Education member. Jim was an avid fisherman and shared this love with many friends over the years. He volunteered in many capacities involving sports including as former President of the CK Baseball Little League and numerous coaching roles. Jim also was a Board Member of the C-K War Memorial Community Center. The family is so thankful to the caregivers over the recent years who served Jim and cared for him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the C-K War Memorial Community Center, PO Box 724, Ceredo, WV 25507. Visitation will be Sunday, March 14, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
