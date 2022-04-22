JAN EUGENE ENDICOTT, 86, of Kenova, W.Va., finished his course Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova with Pastor Dan Priest officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery with the American Legion Post 93 conducting military rites. Jan was born August 9, 1935, in Louisa, Ky., a son of the late Lawrence and Mildred Atkins Endicott. He was a retired surgical tech from Cabell Huntington Hospital and was a proud veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his precious daughter, Misty Dawn Endicott, and a brother, Lawrence “Larry” Endicott. Survivors include his beloved wife, Virginia Louise Wilson Endicott; one son and daughter-in-law, Rick Endicott (Cinda); and two grandchildren, Adam Endicott (Eliza) and Lizzie Endicott. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of SICU and Dr. Doug Henson for all their loving care they gave Jan. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
