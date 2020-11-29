JANE LEE KING PARLIER BRUMLEVE, born January 13, 1927, passed away November 11, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. She was born in New Albany, Ind., and lived many years in the Huntington, W.Va., area, Louisville, Ky., and Jacksonville, Fla. She is survived by three children, Sandra (Jack) Groover of Savannah, Ga., Michael (Fern) Parlier of Louisville, Ky., and Jon Parlier of Huntington, W.Va. She leaves behind 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren to cherish her memory. A celebration of life is planned at a future date. Arch L. Heady-Cralle, Louisville, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.

