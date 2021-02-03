JANET ANN BARTRAM CAUDILL, 76, of Huntington died Feb. 1 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She retired from Corbin Ltd. A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Bartram Family Cemetery, Fort Gay. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Reger Funeral Home. A procession leaves the funeral home at 1 p.m. Social distancing and wearing a mask are required. www.regerfh.com

