JANET FAYE MARCUM HAMMOND, 74, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and child of God, passed away on May 22, 2020, after a brief illness. She is the daughter of the late Enoch and Margie Mae Bowen Marcum, born July 13, 1945, in Kenova, W.Va. Janet was a homemaker and loved taking care of her family who will miss her greatly. She is survived by her husband, Trimble Hammond of Ashland, Ky.; a son, Timothy Mark (Missti) Hammond and their children Austin Taylor and Cierra Daunn of Barboursville, W.Va.; a daughter, Elaine (Steve Cornwell) Hairston of Kenova, W.Va.; and a brother, E.J. (Jan Metz) Marcum of Dunmore, W.Va. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Candice Mae-Turner Hairston. Janet was a member of the Kenova Church of Christ where visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. A celebration of her life and faith will begin at noon with Brother Amos Prince officiating. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is honored to assist the Hammond Family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

