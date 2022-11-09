JANET GAIL PRUITT, 83 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until service time. She was born August 21, 1939, in Huntington, the daughter of the late Ralph Kenneth and Mary Louise Irwin Campbell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sons Matthew Pruitt and Ronald David Pruitt and a brother, Ronald Kenneth Campbell. She was a retired LPN at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was a volunteer for Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind. She is survived by her loving family, her husband, Ronald Pruitt; two daughters, Lori Elkins of Wayne, W.Va., and Mindy Smith of Graham, N.C.; four sons, Roger Pruitt and wife Donna of Point Pleasant, W.Va., Jay Pruitt of Proctorville, Ohio, Steve Pruitt and wife Jessica of Charleston, W.Va., and Larry Pruitt of Kentucky; a brother, Tom Campbell and wife Nancy of Huntington and a sister, Mary Catherine Thornton of Glendale, Ariz.; 10 grandchildren, Ryan, Emily, Alex, Chad, Jacob, Michael, Andrew, Stephanie, Ashley and Christopher; a great-grandson, Graham, and several nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Pam Bowers. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortaury.com.

