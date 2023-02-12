Janet Lee Kirk
JANET LEE KIRK, 87, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Thursday in Ashland Ky. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Huntington, with Rev. Fr. Shaji Thomas. Rite of Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. She was a retired surgical instrument technician with St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born on September 12, 1935 in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late James and Mary Carey Reger. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Donald Copley; 2nd husband, Ben Kirk; and two brothers, George and James Reger. She is survived by her three sons: Ronald, Steven and David Copley; one brother, Fred Reger; two sisters, Catherine "Katie" Reger and Gertrude Reger; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Monday, February 13, 2023 at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

