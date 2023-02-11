JANET LEE KIRK, 87 of Huntington, widow of Donald Copley and Ben Kirk, died Feb. 9 in Ashland. She was a retired surgical instrument technician with St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral Liturgy will be conducted at 11 a.m. Feb. 14 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Huntington. Rite of Committal will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 13 at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
