The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Janet Loraine Salmons shelton

JANET LORAINE SALMONS SHELTON, 84 of Huntington, W.Va. and formerly of Hamlin W.Va., gained her heavenly wings on August 28, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House.

She was born on March 29, 1939, in Sweetland, W.Va. to the late Dorothy Salmons and Johnny Harris. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Rondal Shelton; children Donna Dodson, Vicky Lynn Shelton, and Randy Shelton; and siblings Gay Harris, Roger Harris, and Debbie Parsons.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you