JANET LOUISE HARLESS, 81, of Barboursville, passed away July 5, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born October 7, 1941, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Rome and Delphia Hatten Powell. She was also preceded in death by her husband Robert Larry Harless; brother Billy Powell; sisters Helen Crawford and Mary Powell. She is survived by two daughters, Teresa Clay (Terry) of Lesage and Kelly Marcum of Huntington; two sons, Larry Smith of Barboursville and Scott Smith of Huntington; eight grandchildren, Jason, Derrick, and Jeremy Black, Alex Lafferre, Cody Clay, Taylor Marcum, Erin Mayo, and Morgan Henderson; and nine great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Bob Ray. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Graveside service will be at noon Monday, July 10, 2023, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
