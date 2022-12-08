JANET MAE "Nana" WALLACE, 84, of Culloden, W.Va., went to be with the Lord peacefully in her home, surrounded by loved ones, on December 2, 2022. She was born June 14, 1938, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Albert Sidney Wellman and Virginia Leslie Collins Wellman. She was also preceded in death by her son, Jerry Linn Wallace, and one brother, Albert "June" Wellman. She is survived by one daughter, Joan "Joni" Leslie Wallace McComas of Culloden, W.Va.; three sons: Gregory Bruce (Dreama) Wallace of Shepherdsville, Ky., Mark Anthony Wallace of Bolivia, N.C., Michael Brent Wallace (Sue Ellen) of Culloden, W.Va.; one daughter-in-law, Sherri Wallace of Barboursville; one bonus son, David Kirby of Milton; 12 grandchildren: Bradford, Brandi, Nicci (David), Kristin (Stuart), Hannah, Kristi, Scott (Erin), Markos (Gabriela), Lindsey (Travis), Michael, Luke and Rylee; and 12 great grandchildren: Bowen, Kate, Haddie, John Wells, Nate (Haylee), Carter, Alexa, Mac, Creed, Trace, Levi, and Hudson. Janet was the owner of the Village Inn of Milton for nearly 40 years, and was an active member in her community. She was a mother to many and a Nana to even more. She will be tremendously missed. On behalf of her family, we would like to thank her doctors, nurses, Hospice, and close friends for the care they provided. Contributions or donations suggested to Hospice/Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Troy Nicely and Pastor Mark Finley. Burial to follow at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

