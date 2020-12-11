JANET MARIE CURREY, 79, widow of Richard “Dick” Currey, of Keysville, Ga., formerly of Huntington, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. She was born August 31, 1941, in Huntington, a daughter of the late David Paul and Phoebe Belle Goff Laney. She was a homemaker. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother and sister, Paul David “Butch” Laney and Ruby Faye Perdue. Survivors include three sons and a daughter-in-law, Virgil Lee Kelley, Donald Howard and Louann Kelley and Robert Gene Kelley; a daughter, Dianna Lynn Kelley; grandchildren, Lee and Nicole Kelley, Aaron, Sarah, Heather and Joshua Kelley, Grace, Daniel and Joy Kelley, Kevin Adkins and Brandy Ashworth; brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles Masters, Gene and Linda Masters, Andrew and Susan Marshall, Herschel and Liane Marshall, Michael and Wanda Laney and David Lee and Carey Laney; nephews, Rory Mason Laney, Pete Laney, Brian Masters, Brett Masters, Scott Masters, Shawn Masters, Shane Masters, Nicholas Laney, Shane Laney and Forrest Marshall; and nieces, Michelle Laney, Wendy Price, Cheryl Warner, Christy Elkins, Shannon Laney and Brittany Marshall. Visitation will be on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Minister Rory Laney. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Huntington. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

