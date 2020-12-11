JANET MARIE CURREY, 79, widow of Richard “Dick” Currey, of Keysville, Ga., formerly of Huntington, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. She was born August 31, 1941, in Huntington, a daughter of the late David Paul and Phoebe Belle Goff Laney. She was a homemaker. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother and sister, Paul David “Butch” Laney and Ruby Faye Perdue. Survivors include three sons and a daughter-in-law, Virgil Lee Kelley, Donald Howard and Louann Kelley and Robert Gene Kelley; a daughter, Dianna Lynn Kelley; grandchildren, Lee and Nicole Kelley, Aaron, Sarah, Heather and Joshua Kelley, Grace, Daniel and Joy Kelley, Kevin Adkins and Brandy Ashworth; brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles Masters, Gene and Linda Masters, Andrew and Susan Marshall, Herschel and Liane Marshall, Michael and Wanda Laney and David Lee and Carey Laney; nephews, Rory Mason Laney, Pete Laney, Brian Masters, Brett Masters, Scott Masters, Shawn Masters, Shane Masters, Nicholas Laney, Shane Laney and Forrest Marshall; and nieces, Michelle Laney, Wendy Price, Cheryl Warner, Christy Elkins, Shannon Laney and Brittany Marshall. Visitation will be on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Minister Rory Laney. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Huntington. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Wayne man guilty of sexually abusing minor
- One jailed, one killed in Huntington shooting
- Legendary C-K coach Ward dead at 91
- One dead in Cabell shooting, investigation underway
- KATLYN NICOLE MEADOWS
- Hurricane man arrested on two murder charges for Culloden, Hurricane shootings
- DEA agent who helped take down drug lord after football career at MU has died
- Time added to murder sentence after Huntington shooting victim’s testimony
- BUSINESS BEAT: Huntington McDonald’s franchisee receives national award
- JOSHUA MICHAEL DAVIS
Images
Collections
- Photos: Chuck Yeager through the years
- Photos: Marshall football falls at home to Rice, 20-0
- Photos: 2020 Christmas Village at Heritage Farm
- Photos: Volunteers pack bags for donation at Orangetheory Fitness
- Photos: Milton Baptist Church conducts drive-thru Nativity Scene
- Photos: Dickess Christmas Tree Farm
- Photos: Ironton vs. Chesapeake, girls basketball
- Photos: MU Women's Basketball takes on Radford
- Photos: Coal Grove vs. Fairland, boys basketball
- Photos: Boy's High School Basketball, Fairland vs. Piketon