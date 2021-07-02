JANET ROBERTA WALKER (née Adkins), 87, a former schoolteacher and then full-time homemaker, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in her home at Woodlands Retirement Community in Huntington, W.Va. She was a former long-time resident of Sparks, Md. Janet Walker was the daughter of Andrew and Violet Adkins (née Ferguson). Janet was the youngest sister of Callie Fredaline Adkins and Helen Adkins, both of whom preceded her in death. Janet was born in Huntington, W.Va., and grew up nearby in Branchland, W.Va., graduating from Guyan Valley High School. Janet enjoyed life-long memories of playing the trombone in the Wildcats marching band! After graduation, Janet enrolled at Marshall University, studying Library Science and Business Administration, earning both Bachelor's and Master’s Degrees. While at Marshall University, Janet worked the college switchboard part-time, and there she caught the eye of fellow student Lewis Alfred Walker. The courtship commenced over a nickel mug of root beer and never stopped over almost 60 years of a loving, happy marriage. Janet delighted in being the very engaged mother of two sons, Christopher and Joel. In their early married years, Janet taught school in Huntington, but devoted herself to family full-time when “the boys” came along. In 1964, Al joined the faculty of Goucher College in Towson, Md., and the family moved to the Baltimore area. Huntington roots remained important to both, though, and family vacations were often trips back to the area, visiting family and friends. They planned a full-time return to Huntington for the second half of their retirement. Al passed away early in that era, unfortunately, but Janet thrived in her new home at Woodlands, enjoying her return “and her friends among the West Virginia hills.” Her family thanks Woodlands and its community members for the neighborly environment and care provided to both Al and Janet. As Chris and Joel grew up, Janet was a great supporter of their various interests. She encouraged both to learn to play the piano and though he did not join the marching band, Joel played his mom’s trombone in the high school concert band. Chris was interested in small animal husbandry, hunting and vegetable gardening. Janet was right there to help with field dressing or with a hoe in hand. The mashed potatoes and pole beans she made from the harvest are family-legendary to this day! Chris and Joel were very active in high school sports. They and all their Hereford Bulls teammates could count on Janet’s cheering support at cross country races, basketball games, and track meets. Janet was a woman of strong and life-long Christian faith. While in the Baltimore area, she was a member and/or active supporter of Valley Baptist, Cockeysville Baptist, Hereford Baptist, and Pleasant Hill Chapel churches. She was a congregant at the Union Missionary Baptist Church of Chesapeake, Ohio, following her move back to Huntington in late 2013. She was an active supporter of and contributor to missionary outreach organizations such as the Gideons, Wycliffe, JAARs, and Samaritan’s Purse. Janet is survived by her sons, Christopher A. Walker of Clearwater, Fla., and Dr. Joel W. Walker, M.D., of Baltimore, Md.; and grandchildren, Asheley P. Walker, Esq., of Phoenix, Md., and Brennan J. Walker of Berlin, Germany. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at Union Missionary Baptist Church, Chesapeake, Ohio, to celebrate Janet’s life. Burial will follow the service in Midkiff Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Heifer.org or Samaritan’s Purse.
