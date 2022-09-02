JANET YVONNE RIGG CONLEY, the wife of William Conley, passed away August 26, 2022, at the age of 87. Born in Pontiac, Michigan and moved with her family to Huntington, W.Va., at 12 years old. Janet was the daughter of Alva Rigg and Lola Mae Dyer Rigg. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Robert; and daughter Caryn. Their Love Story began at a student mixer in 1952. They married two years later and remained so for the next 68 years. Three daughters, Candis (Bruce) Stout, Christy (Dow) Hazelett and Caryn Carter (Gregg) Peterson followed. Together, they started Sunset Furniture Corporation, which they kept in business for the next 28 years. During that time, they traveled the United States, including going down the Colorado River on a raft, parasailing in Mexico and visiting Alaska and Hawaii. They also went to many foreign countries. After retiring, they spent the winter months in Naples, Fla., playing tennis, traveling, and making a new circle of friends. Janet had several hobbies of which were tennis, watercolor painting, drawing plans for additions, remodels and houses and her great love: flying. She also played the piano and composed many songs, hymns and poems. Trying out new dessert recipes as well as weekly meetings with Mahjong ladies were also among her interests. Bible readings and prayer were part of each day. Grandchildren were her joy and delight. Nathan (Tammy) Carter, Justin (Kristin) Peterson, Anna (Ben) Hronek and her two children, Arthur and Samantha, as well as Emily Peterson, Austin Stout (Kaity) and Jaxson. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Reger Funeral Home 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. with the funeral service following at 3 p.m. with Pastor Bob McGlone. Graveside services will be at 4 p.m. at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contribution may be made to Huntington City Mission. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
