JANICE ANN WEBB WATERS, 61, of Huntington died Sept. 11 at home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 16 at Christ Temple Church in Huntington. Visitation two hours prior to service at the church. Burial at 3 p.m. Sept. 19 in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
