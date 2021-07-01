JANICE “JODY” D. CHAFFIN, 74, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away June 29, 2021, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, W.Va., with her loved ones by her side. She is survived by her husband, Paul Chaffin; her sons and their spouses, James and Samantha Skean and Matthew Skean and Elizabeth Callicoat; grandchildren, Dustin (Kyla) Perry, Alexia Skean, Megan Skean, Branham Skean and Balance Callicoat; and one great-granddaughter, Ariya Perry. In keeping with the wishes of Jody, there will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington.

