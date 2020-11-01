JANICE MAE CALDWELL, age 39, passed away peacefully Friday night, October 23, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, with her father and mother by her side. She had been diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2019, and in spite of aggressive treatment and multiple surgeries, she succumbed to her illness. Janice is survived by her only son, Robert “Mickey” Ballestero Jr. Her world revolved around him, and he was her sole reason for living. She is also survived by her father, Clarence Ray Caldwell and his wife Kimberly of Beckley, W.Va.; her mother, Shelly Lynn James Braley and stepfather Don of Ona, W.Va.; stepbrother, Cody Braley and Megan of Maryland; stepmother, Julie Rueter Caldwell; brother, Christopher Caldwell, and sister, Alyssa Caldwell, and niece, Layla Caldwell, all of Owatonna, Minnesota; brother, Brandon Caldwell and sister-in-law Jessica Scialabba, niece, Ava, and nephew, Jaxton, of North Carolina; uncle, Grady Caldwell and Jill Martin of Salt Rock, uncle, Roy Griffith and Jeannie of Huntington, aunt, Charlotte McDaniel and Mike of Salt Rock, aunt, Becky McComas and Jim of Chesapeake, Ohio, uncle, Tim Eplin of Huntington, aunt, Michelle McFee and Lee Neel of Florida, aunt, Rhonda Hicks of Huntington, aunt, Morgan Smith of Huntington, aunt, Laura Morrison of Wayne, and grandmother, Barbara James of Wayne; as well as a long list of cousins, great-nieces and -nephews. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Lyle “Mickey” James, and her maternal grandmother, Janice Marie Adkins James, who passed away before she was born; aunt, Jessica James Eplin, who sparked her interest in gardening, something she enjoyed very much in her last few days. Also, paternal grandmother, Narmie Mae Griffith, whom she loved dearly; great-grandmother, Dovie Walker, and aunt, Bertha Caldwell, and uncle, Kenon Caldwell, with whom she shared a special bond, spending much of her time as a child with them. Jan was born on January 28, 1981, in Huntington, W.Va. She graduated from Cabell Midland High School in 1999 and excelled in Mathematics. She had attended Huntington Junior College, working on a degree for Accounting, which she was unable to complete due to the effects of PTSD. She met Mickey’s father in 2004 and although their relationship did not result in marriage, he gave her the most precious aspect of her life, her son, who was named after his father, Robert Ballestero Jr. of New York. Jan led a colorful life and had a real sense of adventure. There was never a dull moment when she was around, and you never knew what would happen. She loved motorcycles, shooting pool and hanging out with her friends at the clubhouse. Charles “Old School” Bailey was close to her heart, and they shared many good memories. Those who knew Jan knew that she never sugar-coated anything. She would tell you exactly how she felt, and you always knew where you stood with her. If she loved you, she loved you with her whole heart, and if she didn’t, she could be vicious! She was not one you wanted to mess with if you were smart. She never looked for trouble, but she would face it head on if it found her. She loved watching Mickey play football and went to every game that she was well enough to attend. She loved her football family, Jeff and Mary Shoemaker, Angie Chapman, Kimberly Grace, Kevin Lusk, the Keith Hall family, and all the Cabell Midland families. Being part of this group made her very happy. She loved tattoos and had them all over herself. Special thanks go out to George Holderby who was her tattoo artist (Under the Gun Tattoo) and made a special trip, in late September, from Columbus to give Jan the memorial tattoos she wanted in honor of her grandmother, Narmie Mae, her best friend, Misty Bennett, and her childhood friend, Jason Shank. She was thrilled to have been able to get this done before she left us, and could never thank him enough for taking the time and making the effort to help her to fulfill this wish. For this selfless act, her family will be forever grateful. Jan suffered greatly with her disease. She found out about the Human Gift Registry from a close friend. Their friendship was new, but she felt a close connection to her. Jan felt that all things happen for a reason, and they shared many uncommon similarities that were just so uncanny. Jan was adamant to donate her body to research so that maybe she could save someone from having to go through what she had endured. She was very proud to be able to do that. Jan didn’t want a service for people to gather and cry over her. She told her friend that she wanted all of her friends to have a big cookout and reminisce about the good times. We will plan on doing this in the spring. To this special friend, your friendship was new, but you have no idea the impact you had on her life. You made her feel normal and included, something she so desperately wanted in her final days. Jan loved flowers, but in lieu of flowers, she would have much preferred a donation be made in her honor to one of the following: The Human Gift Registry, the American Cancer Society, the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, Presley Ridge Grant Gardens of Ona, or any organization that supports the research and treatment of PTSD. Rest in peace. You are God’s child now, and will be forever loved.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police find $40K worth of heroin in West Huntington drug raid
- Joe Manchin: Precedent demands Senate wait on Barrett confirmation vote
- Tri-State Trick-or-Treat times for 2020
- 3 Cabell County residents among state’s new COVID-19 deaths
- Potential sale of ACF parking lot being negotiated
- Plans for new senior center in Lawrence County up for approval
- Trick-or-treat in Huntington moved to Saturday, Oct. 31
- Robert Murray, outspoken coal miner who battled EPA, dies at 80 of lung disorder
- First plane lands at MU flight school
- Lumber, building material crisis impacting new home construction
Images
Collections
- Photos: Cabell County Middle School Football Championships
- Photos: Rocco's Spaghetti Dinner Drive-Thru in Ceredo
- Photos: Kenova Pumpkin House gives out pumpkins to locals
- Photos: MU PAWS therapy dogs conduct costume parade
- Photos: Mr. and Miss Marshall reveal ceremony
- Photos: Halloween Fantasy Maze
- Photos: VH1 Save the Music Celebration at HMS
- Photos: Halloween decorations
- Photos: Marshall defeats FAU, 20-9
- Photos: Fairland vs. Nelsonville-York, football