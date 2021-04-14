JANICE SUE THOMPSON, 66, of Wayne, mother of Jennifer Stephens and Thomas Perry, both of Wayne, died April 11 in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was a home health caregiver. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. April 15 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Sanders Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. April 14 at the funeral home.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you