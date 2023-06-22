JANICE YVONNE HAYES, 88, of Proctorville, Ohio, formerly of Culloden, W.Va., passed away June 20, 2023, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Rev. Brent Beckett and Pastor Will Basham. Entombment will be in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, W.Va. She was born November 22, 1934, in Putnam County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Pearl and Gladys Dudding Edwards. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Louis Ray Hayes, her son Stephen Michael Hayes, and grandson Bryan Blake. She is survived by two daughters, Vickie Elkins (Randy) and Lou Ann Blake (Rick); grandchildren Nicole, Casey (Rachel), Shena (Chase), Justin, Jamie (Kristy), and Sarah (Rickey); and nine great-grandchildren. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, PO Box 464, Huntington, WV, 25709. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

