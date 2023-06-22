JANICE YVONNE HAYES, 88, of Proctorville, Ohio, formerly of Culloden, W.Va., passed away June 20, 2023, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Rev. Brent Beckett and Pastor Will Basham. Entombment will be in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, W.Va. She was born November 22, 1934, in Putnam County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Pearl and Gladys Dudding Edwards. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Louis Ray Hayes, her son Stephen Michael Hayes, and grandson Bryan Blake. She is survived by two daughters, Vickie Elkins (Randy) and Lou Ann Blake (Rick); grandchildren Nicole, Casey (Rachel), Shena (Chase), Justin, Jamie (Kristy), and Sarah (Rickey); and nine great-grandchildren. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, PO Box 464, Huntington, WV, 25709. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- New baseball stadium will help team culture more than performance
- Chinese company to produce EV battery component in Lawrence County, Ohio
- Four generations over 60 years, Dawson-Thompson Oil Co. in Huntington continues successful wholesale petroleum business
- Federal infrastructure funding gives WV's contractors opportunities
- Mamie White’s Coal Festival performances draw crowds
- Park advocates fear state valuing privatization profit over public input
- Rose garden in full bloom; new rose garden beds planted at Ritter Park
- Farmers market opens to serve Fairfield neighborhood
- North Carolina man gets back class ring lost decades ago
- All-American Abraham joined by six teammates on Steele list
Collections
- Photos: Huntington High football practice with Independence
- Photos: Huntington Juneteenth Celebration
- Photos: 2023 River Cities Cornhole Classic
- Photos: Cabell County Courthouse picnic
- Photos: Ironton Culture & Heritage Festival
- Photos: Barboursville Cars and Coffee
- Photos: Marshall University Juneteenth celebration at Harless Field
- Photos: "The SpongeBob Musical" rehearsal at Ritter Park Amphitheater
- Photos: Japanese Immersion Camp
- Photos: Pleasant Valley Hospital becomes "Rivers Health"