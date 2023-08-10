JARRED DAVID SCHULTZ, 39 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023. A Celebration of His Life will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Friday, August 11 at the Delta Hotel, 3551 U.S. Rt. 60 E., Barboursville, followed by a Gathering of Friends and Family Reception from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Jarred left this world too soon and he will be remembered for his passion for music, Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Bears, the Mountaineers, hats, and golf. He was witty and had a wealth of trivia knowledge. He knew statistics for any sport from any era. He loved watching UFC fights with all his friends, and he always knew how to work a room with a music playlist from Motown to metal to get everyone to tap their foot or sing a song. He also loved to be inappropriate, always at the right time. He loved big and if he said it, he meant it. He loved his job at Spriggs Distributing Company and his co-workers. He was preceded in death by his father, David Eugene Schultz, brother, Gordie Sebrell and a special aunt and uncle Judy and Jr. Killingsworth. He is survived by his loving family, his wife, Lauren Booten Schultz; children Layla Merrill Schultz and Tyson Landry Schultz; his mother, Jackie Love of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va.; sisters Michie Sebrell of Gallipolis Ferry and Kelli Jo (Dustin) Wamsley of Point Pleasant; father-in-law, Robert H. "Bob" Booten; brother-in-law, Jared (Claire) Booten; niece Bree' Castle; nephews Brett and Brier Castle and Ryan Slinde and many friends and extended family, too many to mention. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Layla and Tyson Education Fund at Huntington National Bank, 5704 U.S. Rt. 60, Huntington, WV 25705, which would be appreciated by the family. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Inner Geek revives Drag Queen Story Time events
- Police roundup: Police say missing Barboursville man found dead in Lewisburg
- New medians on Hal Greer Boulevard have purposes, city officials say
- Marshall Board of Governors hears updates on enrollment, demolitions at Marshall
- Thursday night obituary update
- Jarred David Schultz
- Charles Robert "Robby" Spurlock
- Justice calls WV Legislature into special session
- Marshall Board of Governors to consider approval of new policy during meeting
- Marshall School of Medicine welcomes Class of 2027
Collections
- Photos: Class of 2027 White Coat Ceremony
- Photos: Fans First Day at Joan C. Edwards Stadium
- Photos: Wayne County Fair begins Thursday
- Photos: 2023 Blenko Festival of Glass
- Photos: Vintage Pride 15th annual Antique Tractor and Engine Show
- Photos: “Engineering Around the World,” a global engineering adventure
- Photos: "Dolly Day," read-aloud event
- Photos: Lawrence County residents vote on Ohio Issue 1
- Photos: Marshall football practice, Aug. 2
- Photos: 4th annual K&J Demolition & Excavation Firecracker Extravaganza