JARRETT RAY ADKINS, 49, of Lesage, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. He was born March 19, 1971, in Cabell County, W.Va. He was co-owner of Adkins Body Shop. He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby “Pops” Adkins. He is survived by his wife, Regina “Gina” Adkins of Huntington; his mother, Trisha Finley of Huntington; stepdad, Ed Workman of Huntington; sons, Brandon (Lauren) Adkins and Aaron Adkins of Proctorville, Ohio, and Nathan (James) Hammond of Huntington; daughter, Jessica (Chris) Hammond of Huntington; six grandchildren, Braelynn Adkins, Chesnie Adkins, Harper Bowman, Bryson, Braxton and Brantley Hammond; brother, Jeff (Christina) Adkins; sister-in-law, Bobbie (Don) Bryant; brother-in-law, Richard Cooper; father-in-law, Dickie (Darlene) Cooper; and partner-in-crime and sidekick, “Big Dog” Bentley. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 8, 2021, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

