JASON LEE ELLIS, 38, of Huntington, died suddenly on November 13, 2021, because of the evil that permeates this world. Jason was born on May 6, 1983, to Carol Shockley Ellis, his mother who loved him with all of her heart, and the late Tracy Lee Ellis, with whom he is now fishing in the rivers of Heaven. We know that his paternal grandmother, Alice Faye Ellis, and his maternal grandparents, Donald and Shirley Shockley, are all rejoicing at their reunion. He leaves behind two precious daughters, Jaleigh Skye and Josie Faith Ellis; their mother, Jessica Crockett; his brother, Joshua Scott Ellis; his nephews, Braiden Joshua, Joshua Archer and Jordyn Scott Ellis; his sister, Jillian Skye Ellis; his paternal grandfather and step-grandmother, Gary and Elaine Ellis; his aunt, Pamela Ellis; aunt and uncle, Connie and Joe Sanchez, and their children, Joseph and Jessica Sanchez. Jason graduated from Chesapeake High School in 2001, where he played football for all four years. These were some of the best days of his life. He went on to work for the family businesses as a sales rep, commercial fisherman and truck driver. Jason never met a stranger; he had many friends all throughout his years. He had a kind heart and would help those hurting or in need. He had a heart to minister to the broken and homeless. Sadly, this didn’t get to come to fruition because the enemy comes only to steal, kill and to destroy, John 10:10. Jason’s life will be honored on Monday, November 22, 2021, at Christ Temple Church in Huntington with Pastor Keith Watters and Pastor Chuck Lawrence officiating. The family will be receiving visitors at 4 p.m. and the service will begin at 5 p.m. Anyone who knew Jason from any time in his life is invited to visit with us as we say our goodbyes. “I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing; therefore, choose life that both you and your descendants may live; that you may love the Lord your God, that you may obey His voice and that you may cling to Him, for He is your life and the length of your days.” Deuteronomy 30:19-20. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
