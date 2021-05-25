JASON NELSON, 41, of Midkiff, W.Va., husband of Megan Sperry Nelson, died May 23. He worked at Save-A-Lot in Wayne and was owner of Nine Mile Creek Custom Meats. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 28 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Community Cemetery, Midkiff. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 27 at the funeral home. 

