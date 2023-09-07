JASON PHILIP BELCHER, 36, November 16, 1986 to August 28, 2023.
Hannah: My dad was one of a kind, there will never be another you. You always gave to people, even if he did not have it to give. You didn't care what people thought about you, you had much unfinished business to complete. Just because here on earth you're not on earth with me no more does not mean I will let your dreams die. You're by far the smartest person I know and or will ever meet. Dad, you meant the world to me and you still do. You know when I first found out I kept saying I didn't know what I was going to do but now I know I'm going to do everything you taught me to do. I'm going to be the businesswoman you wanted me to be. I'm going to make your dreams come true. I'm going to finish your video game for you and it is going to be the best video game out. God said you were to special to be on this earth, so he took you up. I could tell you anything and everything, you were my best friend. I can't find the words to even put on this paper, how amazing and great of a man you were. You have always put me and Jaydon first, you didn't care what you were doing if me or jay called you were on your way. You're my reason to keep pushing myself to do better. I promise you I will make all your dreams come true. You are a special type of person that you don't come across often. I'm going to get my last name changed in a week or two. Dad, I love you so much I think it's so unfair that you got taken away from me. You will always and forever be loved and missed. Cookie Dough you were the biggest dog on record, but you were the most loving and caring dog ever. You were dad's first dog and he was your first owner and you passed together. You and dad were like the same, you were dad as a dog. Y'all were the most caring but don't get me wrong, y'all if something was going down y'all were killers. I'm going to miss you my cuddly buddy. I love you buddy and promise me you will watch over dad forever. I will forever love and miss you, Cookie Dough.
Jaydon: Dad, I love you so much. You taught me so much. You will never be forgotten. Cookie Dough, I miss you so much. You will always be my Big Boy. Love you so much.
Bub: You were so much more than just my brother. We have always been there for each other no matter what, and now you are gone. Jason I just can't believe this. My heart and soul both left this world with you. I'll take care of this end even though I hate being here without you. Just know I Love You and miss you so much. Cookie Dough, hey big boy, Uncle Johnny misses his fat head so much. Thank you for being there with your Daddy. Reese and me miss you so much. Love you always big Boy. Cookie Dough, hey baby, I hope you and dad are living it up in Heaven. Don't scare pops and mawmaw. You are not going through the struggle any more. You were 5 weeks old when we came after you. You're so loved and I hope you know that. I'm going to miss our car rides, All my loving. Take care of daddy for mommy! I love you dough boy.
