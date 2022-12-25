JASON S. GIBSON, 59, of Salt Rock, W.Va., passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Elder Donald Childers and cousin Pastor Mark Mayes officiating. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. He was born May 4, 1963, in Lincoln County, a son of the late Paul and Reba Mae Bias Gibson. He was a Union Carpenter with Local Union 439 and was member of American Legion Post #177, Barboursville, where he had many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one uncle, Goble Bias. He is survived by his wife of thirty-eight years, Penny Young Gibson; two sons, Mathew Gibson and Cody Gibson, a special daughter-in-law Maranda; Hayley Johnson, who is like a daughter; two grandchildren, Kali Gibson and Juniper Johnson; six sisters, Reba Lloyd, Paula Fields, Diana Hodges (Rick), Teresa Shockley (David), Vonda Black (David), and Kim Newsome (Roy); his father-in-law, Luther Young, and his mother-in-law and favorite nurse, Delores Young; one uncle, Lowell Gibson; one aunt, Margaret Hagley; many loving nieces and nephews and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

