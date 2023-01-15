Jay Adkins
SYSTEM

JAY ADKINS, 95, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born July 18, 1927, in East Lynn, W.Va., a son of the late Harvey and Ella Adkins. His wife, Ethel Adkins, also preceded him in death along with eight brothers and sisters. He was a U.S. Army veteran and formerly worked for the Town of Wayne and retired from the Huntington Museum of Art. He loved hunting, fishing and could always be found in his garden. Jay was blessed with a sharp memory and had a talent for storytelling. Survivors include his daughter Kim (Chuck) Holley, of Kenova, with whom he lived for the past few years; two grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and five brothers and sisters. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you