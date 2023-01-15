JAY ADKINS, 95, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born July 18, 1927, in East Lynn, W.Va., a son of the late Harvey and Ella Adkins. His wife, Ethel Adkins, also preceded him in death along with eight brothers and sisters. He was a U.S. Army veteran and formerly worked for the Town of Wayne and retired from the Huntington Museum of Art. He loved hunting, fishing and could always be found in his garden. Jay was blessed with a sharp memory and had a talent for storytelling. Survivors include his daughter Kim (Chuck) Holley, of Kenova, with whom he lived for the past few years; two grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and five brothers and sisters. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.
