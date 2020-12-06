JAY B. THOMPSON, 83, of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 3, 2020. He was born October 7, 1937, in Genoa, W.Va., a son of the late Emery and Sadie Thompson. His brother Bobby Thompson also preceded him in death. Jay B. was a member of the Wayne Church of Christ and retired from Columbia Gas Company. He is survived by his wife Marlene Thompson; two sisters, Lou Webb of Wayne and Nell Napier of Rittman, Ohio; one brother, Glen (Bertha) Thompson of Lavalette, W.Va.; and a host of family and friends too numerous to mention. At his request, there will be no services. He will be laid to rest in Community Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. 

