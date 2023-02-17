JAYMASON WYATT LEE KIRK, 2, of Ona, passed away February 14, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 19, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. He was born October 16, 2020, in Huntington, son of Lee Jacob Kirk and Brittney Lynn Copodonna. He was preceded in death by his brother, Kaden Lee Kirk; paternal grandfather, Harold Lee Kirk; and great-grandfather Harold Lloyd "Jack" Sargent. In addition to his parents, he is also survived by one brother, Bradley Michael Ray Edens; his maternal grandparents, Russell and Anita Copodonna of Ona; maternal great-grandmother Rena Garcia (Bud) of Milton; paternal grandmother Diana Marlene Kirk of Columbus, Ohio; and paternal great-grandmother Trudy Janey-Sargent of Wisconsin; aunt Jeni Williamson (Bo); uncles Bryan Sargent, Jackie Sargent, Bret Kirk, and Mark "AJ" Wilson; cousins Linda, Summer, Christina, Konnor, Korben, Sydni, Kaizlee, Carson, Kolton, Aryanna, Ethan and Christen; and a host of extended family. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you