JEAN C. WOODYARD, age 97, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away at Holzer Assisted Living in Gallipolis, Ohio on September 12, 2022, where she resided the last three years. She was the daughter of Cecil and Maida Tate of Huntington, W.Va. She was born and raised in Huntington where she attended school at St. Joseph Catholic and later Marshall University. After graduating she accepted a position as a math teacher with Cabell County Schools teaching first at Beverly Hills Junior High then Huntington High School. She was a devout Catholic and a lifetime member of St. Joseph parish.
She married William "Bill" Woodyard in 1946. They spent their years together in Huntington and also in later years in Fort Pierce, Fla., where they spent their winters. She is survived by three children, William M. Woodyard of Tallahassee, Fla., Barbara (Donald) McLam of Fort Pierce, Fla., and Paul (Becky) Woodyard of Gallipolis, Ohio. She has numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren living in Florida, Virginia, and West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill, her daughter Jackie Woodyard, her sister Lynette, and her daughter-in-law Jane.
Jean was an accomplished teacher where she touched the lives of many students over the years. She passed on her love of education to her children who also dedicated their professional lives in the pursuit of the education of our youth. Her son William practices law and is a professor at Florida State University. Her daughter Barbara is a retired math teacher, and her son Paul is a retired school Speech Therapist. When she wasn't teaching, she enjoyed many physical activities such as backpacking on the Appalachian Trail with her sister and various family members, playing tennis with her friends and she was a lifelong boater spending countless weekends on the Ohio River with her family.
Her family would like to thank all her friends and neighbors who looked out for her in her later years and the staff at Holzer Assisted Living for all they did for her.
Graveside services will be October 1, 2022, at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.