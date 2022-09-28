Jean C. Woodyard
JEAN C. WOODYARD, age 97, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away at Holzer Assisted Living in Gallipolis, Ohio on September 12, 2022, where she resided the last three years. She was the daughter of Cecil and Maida Tate of Huntington, W.Va. She was born and raised in Huntington where she attended school at St. Joseph Catholic and later Marshall University. After graduating she accepted a position as a math teacher with Cabell County Schools teaching first at Beverly Hills Junior High then Huntington High School. She was a devout Catholic and a lifetime member of St. Joseph parish.

She married William "Bill" Woodyard in 1946. They spent their years together in Huntington and also in later years in Fort Pierce, Fla., where they spent their winters. She is survived by three children, William M. Woodyard of Tallahassee, Fla., Barbara (Donald) McLam of Fort Pierce, Fla., and Paul (Becky) Woodyard of Gallipolis, Ohio. She has numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren living in Florida, Virginia, and West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill, her daughter Jackie Woodyard, her sister Lynette, and her daughter-in-law Jane.

