JEAN ELIZABETH BAILEY, 96, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, of natural causes surrounded by her family in Sweet Run, West Virginia. Jean was born in 1925, in Huntington, W.Va. After graduating from Buffalo High School, Jean and her best friend Lexie Easthom headed off to St. Mary's School of Nursing; both became RNs and started their lifelong nursing careers. After WWII she married the love of her life, C.C. "Mike" Bailey. She followed his career while continuing her nursing career living in Bridgeport, W.Va., and Alliance, Ohio. She moved back to Sweet Run in 1975. Jean was the queen of the family, loved nursing and Marshall football. She loved to have a good time and had no filters. She loved her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids. She also loved her constant companion and unbelievably spoiled dog Minnie, whom she took to McDonalds for Happy Meals. Jean is now reunited with her husband, Mike Bailey; her parents, Clyde and Anne White; and her brother, Jack. She will be greatly missed by her brother, Jim; her four children, Mike (Debbie), Pat (Vivian), Terry Schafer and Tim (Joy); her grandkids, James, Matt, Katie, Dwayne, Andrea, Patrick, Andy, Adam, Erin, Emily, Jessie and Hannah; along with 18 great-grandkids and one on the way. Funeral services will be conducted by Father Dean Borgmeyer at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to St. Mary's School of Nursing, 2853 5th Ave., Huntington, WV 25702 or to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or St. Joseph Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cabell commissioner Nancy Cartmill, longtime civil servant, dies
- Police roundup: Two Huntington residents charged with possession of drugs
- R.D. Judd: Christian preaching has no place in public schools
- Marshall softball game canceled for Sunday after team bus incident
- TERRI LYNN ADKINS LANEY
- Investigations into religious event, basketball incident continue for Cabell BOE
- JAMES ALBERT COFFMAN JR.
- Former West Virginia Supreme Court justice joins law firm in Huntington
- MARK SCOTT MCCLURE
- WV Senate passes bill to stop school workers from getting annual leave upfront
Collections
- Photos: Father Daughter Valentine Dance
- Photos: Student drone competition at Huntington Tri-State Airport
- Photos: Ice cream tasting at The Wild Ramp
- Photos: Kayak Roll Clinic
- Photos: Tri-State ArenaCross 2022 Indoor Championship Series
- Photos: Fairland vs. Nelsonville-York, girls basketball
- Photos: Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service
- Photos: Valentines Day cookies at The Wild Ramp
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Spring Valley, boys basketball
- Photos: Harris Riverfront Park skate park