JEAN ELIZABETH BAILEY, 96, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, of natural causes surrounded by her family in Sweet Run, West Virginia. Jean was born in 1925, in Huntington, W.Va. After graduating from Buffalo High School, Jean and her best friend Lexie Easthom headed off to St. Mary's School of Nursing; both became RNs and started their lifelong nursing careers. After WWII she married the love of her life, C.C. "Mike" Bailey. She followed his career while continuing her nursing career living in Bridgeport, W.Va., and Alliance, Ohio. She moved back to Sweet Run in 1975. Jean was the queen of the family, loved nursing and Marshall football. She loved to have a good time and had no filters. She loved her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids. She also loved her constant companion and unbelievably spoiled dog Minnie, whom she took to McDonalds for Happy Meals. Jean is now reunited with her husband, Mike Bailey; her parents, Clyde and Anne White; and her brother, Jack. She will be greatly missed by her brother, Jim; her four children, Mike (Debbie), Pat (Vivian), Terry Schafer and Tim (Joy); her grandkids, James, Matt, Katie, Dwayne, Andrea, Patrick, Andy, Adam, Erin, Emily, Jessie and Hannah; along with 18 great-grandkids and one on the way. Funeral services will be conducted by Father Dean Borgmeyer at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to St. Mary's School of Nursing, 2853 5th Ave., Huntington, WV 25702 or to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or St. Joseph Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

