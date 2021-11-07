JEAN ROSE RYDER CONRAD, 88, of Huntington, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born February 28, 1933, in Huntington, daughter of the late Homer and Rose Jones. She was preceded in death by five brothers, Bud, Willard, William, Paul and Wayne; and one sister, Sue (Kenny). She is survived by two daughters, Debbie Stepp and Jeannie (Andrew) Smith; one son, Rick Ryder; three grandchildren, Donna Mooney, Donald Stepp Jr., April (Joseph) Blair; four great-grandchildren; one nephew, Allen (Tina) Lawhon; and a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Monday, November 8, 2021, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services on Monday at the mortuary. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you